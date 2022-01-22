Authorities investigating shooting at Temptations

Jan. 22—Authorities were investigating a reported shooting at a night club near the Parker County/Tarrant County line early Saturday morning.

Drivers reported crime scene tape and officers with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Fort Worth Police in the parking lot of Temptations, an adult cabaret club located off Interstate 20 and Camp Bowie, following a fight and shooting around 5 a.m.

Authorities reported the shootout occurred in the parking lot between a group of five men, who had been kicked out of the club, and security personnel, according to DFW Scanner. One man was shot in the face and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The club, located in unincorporated Tarrant County, was the site of another shooting in August of 2020, during which two men were shot, one of whom died at the scene.