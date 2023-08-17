Authorities investigating slaying in Cresskill on Stonegate Trail

Authorities are investigating a killing in Cresskill Wednesday evening, although few details have been released.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated Cresskill police received a 911 called and responded to a residence on Stonegate Trail around 6:45 p.m. There they found a victim who died from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Authorities have not released the victim's name as they notify the next of kin.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Cresskill Police Department

