Authorities investigating suspicious death of 26-year-old woman in Taunton

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton.

Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 26-year-old Colby Dowling, of Lakeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office noted that several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Taunton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

