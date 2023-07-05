Authorities investigating suspicious death outside New Hampshire home

Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death outside of a home in New Hampshire.

State troopers responded to the scene of the death outside of a home in Bartlett on Wednesday morning, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

