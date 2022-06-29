Authorities investigating suspicious death in parking lot of pharmacy in NH

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a pharmacy in New Hampshire.

Law enforcement officials responding to the Rite Aid parking lot near 1631 Elm Street in Manchester late Tuesday night found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a joint news release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, officials said, “The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public.”

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

