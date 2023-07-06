AG: NH man facing murder charge in brutal beating death of his mother

A man is facing charges after investigators say he brutally beat his mother to death at a home in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, of Hudson, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo, also of Hudson, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major Matthew S. Shapiro, and Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said in a joint statement.

Officers responding to a call for a disturbance at 35 Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. found Christine DeGiacomo suffering from a traumatic injury, authorities said. She was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Grant DeGiacomo is accused of recklessly causing the death of his mother “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by repeatedly striking her head.

An autopsy will be scheduled and conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW