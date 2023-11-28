Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman inside New Hampshire home

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Goffstown, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney General John M. Formella says State Police officials are responding to a residence where an adult female was found dead.

Responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public.

No additional information was given. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW