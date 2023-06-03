Authorities searching for person of interest in pair of suspicious deaths in Franklin, NH

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a person of interest in connection with two suspicious deaths in Franklin, Saturday.

The AG’s office says they are looking for 42-year-old Jamie Bell after two bodies were found in a house on Elkins Street.

Bell is described as 5′11″, 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Bell should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 603-984-2535 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

Residents are also asked to avoid Elkins Street while investigators search the area.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

