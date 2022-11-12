Authorities investigating 'suspicious deaths' of two men found in their Warden home

Nov. 12—Detectives are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two men who were found Thursday night inside a Warden home, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Warden police were called around 11 p.m. to 508 S. Ash St. and found two men in their late 20s dead inside the home, the sheriff's office Facebook page said.

There were no "outward" signs of foul play, the post stated. Both men lived at the home.

Autopsies are scheduled for next week, the sheriff's office said.

The coroner's office has not publicly identified the men.