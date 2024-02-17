Authorities investigating suspicious deaths of two people inside New Hampshire home

Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday.

Attorney General John M. Formella says State Police officials responded to a single-family home in Salem after a 911 call and found two deceased adults in the building.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding a home on Bodwell Avenue Saturday afternoon.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths,” the AG’s office says.

No additional information was given. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW