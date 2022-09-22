3 people, including 2 gunshot victims, hospitalized following incident in woods in Lawrence

Three people, including a pair of gunshot victims, were taken to the hospital following an incident in the woods near a park in Lawrence on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the Manchester Street Park on Lawrence-Methuen line just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third victim suffered injuries that were not related to the shooting.

In a statement, Lawrence police said, “This is not believed to be a random act of violence.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

