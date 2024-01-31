Authorities investigating untimely death after body pulled from pond in Torrington

A body was found in a pond at a state park in Torrington on Tuesday.

The body was recovered after Environmental Conservation Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to Stillwater Pond State Park on the report of an untimely death, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, has not been identified.

“There is no threat to the public,” a DEEP spokesperson said Wednesday. “We are grateful for the assistance of the Torrington Police Department.”

Authorities are still investigating.