Authorities investigating whether Sunport bodies connected to disappearances
Mar. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are looking into whether the bodies found in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport early Friday morning are connected to the disappearance of three people from Grants.
Grants Police Department Lt. David Chavez said police are investigating whether the case at the airport is related to the missing persons case of Matthew Miller, 21, Jennifer Lannon, 39, and Jesten Mata, 40.
Chavez said the identities of those found at the airport have not been established, but Grants Police is working with the Albuquerque Police Department to see if "the two cases are related."
An APD spokesman declined to comment on the potential missing persons link Saturday night.
Albuquerque police said around 1 a.m. on Friday a "foul odor" led Sunport security to discover the remains of multiple people in a vehicle on the upper level of the parking garage.
Interim Police Chief Harold Medina said they do not know how long the bodies had been there but that the people were not killed at the Sunport and possibly not even within city limits.
"Detectives are already working on some leads that we have but it's still very early in the investigation," Medina said.
APD said there were multiple bodies found at the Sunport.
Meanwhile, Grants Police is looking for 45-year-old Daniel "Perro" Lemos for questioning in the disappearance of Miller, Lannon and Mata. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Lemos arrest.
Lemos also has felony warrants out for his arrest, including in a Jan. 24 traffic stop near Acoma Pueblo where he was found in a vehicle with more than 14 ounces of methamphetamine, a stolen pistol and $1,000 in cash.
In the flyer, Grants Police said Lemos is "armed and dangerous" and known to frequent Albuquerque, Santa Marina Street in Grants, Milan and San Fidel.
The missing persons case began when Miller's vehicle was found abandoned in Grants on Feb. 9. He hadn't been seen since Jan. 24.
Then, on Feb. 10, Grants Police was seeking Lannon and Mata for questioning in Miller's disappearance, saying the pair "may have fled to Arizona in a white Chrysler 300 or similar vehicle."
On Feb. 18, the department said all three were considered missing and Crime Stoppers was offering up to $1,000 for information on their location.
Finally, on Feb. 26, Grants Police put out the notice on Lemos' possible involvement in the disappearances, releasing his photo and describing him as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 190 pounds.