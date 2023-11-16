Suspect shot, killed by Cobb police after drug-related traffic stop, police chief confirms

A traffic stop in Cobb County has led to one person being shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said that officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road for suspected drugs and the suspect tried speeding away.

The suspect, who was not identified, was shot and killed.

Get the latest updates, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said no police officers or sheriff’s deputies were injured in the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. that a crashed truck in the woods near the scene that police appeared to be investigating.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the intersection and saw dozens of police units lining the busy street.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots in the area.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: