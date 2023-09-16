Authorities in Ipswich rescue man in water off Crane Beach

Authorities in Ipswich partnered together to rescue a man in the water off Crane Beach.

According to Ipswich Police Chief Lt. Jonathan Hubbard and Fire Chief Paul Parisi around 6 p.m. on Friday, 911 operators received a call from a man who was in the water about 100 to 200 feet from the beach.

According to police, the man had been on a jet ski and somehow fell off. The man trod water until dispatchers used GPS-based technology through his cell phone to locate the man.

“We want to thank our partner agencies for quickly responding to our request for assistance,” Acting Chief Hubbard said. “That was critical in this operation ending successfully.”

“I would like to praise the efforts of all first responders on scene,” Chief Parisi said. “Our crew did make the rescue, but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the efforts of our dispatch team. Their fine work was why we were able to find him quickly. This could’ve been a much different story without their information and assistance.

Ipswich Police and Fire would like to remind watergoers to avoid the water while post-tropical storm Lee is off the New England coast, which is leading to choppy seas and dangerous waves.

“There were dangerous conditions on the water between the wave heights and wind,” Chief Parisi said. “I’m grateful to the firefighters and police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to make this rescue happen. Lt. Brett Emerson and Firefighter Michael Bonaiuto, who operated Marine 1, found the victim and brought him to safety.”

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

