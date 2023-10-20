Authorities issue Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy; suspect last seen in Point, Texas

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read
0

The Rain’s County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy on Friday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Ethan Donnelly. He is described as a white male with curly brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 35 pounds, and is 2 feet tall.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sylvia Lopez, 36, in connection to 2-year-old Ethan Donnelly’s abduction Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Authorities are also looking for a suspect, 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez, in connection to Donnelly’s abduction. She is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The suspect drives a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the Texas license plate SBL1628.

Sylvia Lopez is a suspect wanted in connection to 2-year-old Ethan Donnelly’s abduction. She drives a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the Texas license plate SBL1628 and was last seen in Point, Texas.

Lopez was last seen in Point, Texas.

Point is about two hours east of Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officials believe Donnelly is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Donnelly’s abduction is asked to call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.

Recommended Stories