Authorities issue citywide curfew after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Authorities issued a curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as angry crowds gathered in protest after a Black man was shot and seriously wounded by police Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. local time when officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to a reported domestic incident on 40th Street near the intersection with 28th Avenue. The officers provided "immediate" medical aid to the individual who was shot. The person was then flown about 45 miles to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, just west of Milwaukee. The individual is in serious condition, according to a press release from the Kenosha Police Department.

Police did not identify the wounded individual nor elaborate on what led to the shooting.

MORE: Protest, fires erupt after police-involved shooting of Black Louisiana man Trayford Pellerin

Cellphone video allegedly taken by a bystander has been circulating on social media since the incident and has been viewed thousands of times. The video appears to show three officers with their weapons drawn following a Black man as he walks from the back of a vehicle to the driver's side. As the man enters the driver's side of the car, one officer, who is hanging on to the man's shirt, opens fire. Shouting and several gunshots can be heard in the video.

PHOTO: In this still image taken from a video, protesters gather near the site of an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23, 2020. (WDJT-TV via AP)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is investigating the shooting, said all of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

"All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation," the agency said in a press release. "DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation."

MORE: 'Apartheid and Jim Crow are really no different'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has identified the wounded individual as Jacob Blake.

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin," Evers wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday. "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Story continues

Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN spoke to Blake's fiance, Laquisha Booker, who said two of their kids were sitting in the back of the car when he was shot by police. She claimed the officers threatened to shoot her as well.

Booker told WISN she never called police and wasn't sure why they were there. She said her fiance wasn't armed and didn't own any guns or weapons.

"It doesn't make sense to treat someone like that," Booker told WISN.

MORE: From Eric Garner to George Floyd, 12 Black lives lost in police encounters that stoked mass protests

A large crowd of protesters amassed at the scene after the shooting, prompting local authorities to impose the citywide curfew, which remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Officers were seen using tear gas on protesters who had gathered outside the Kenosha Police Department.

Police said they have received "numerous" calls overnight about armed robberies and shots fired in the city.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Authorities issue citywide curfew after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin originally appeared on abcnews.go.com