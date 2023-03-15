Authorities: Jackson County death investigation may be foul play

Mar. 14—BLACK RIVER FALLS — A death investigation has been launched in Jackson County after human remains were found at a residence in the town of Manchester, authorities say.

The death may be the result of foul play, authorities said.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera:

The Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman on March 9 who reported that a person had been missing since May 7.

A deputy took the woman's statement and entered the individual as a missing person.

On March 10, the Sheriff's Office received reliable information that indicated the individual was not actually missing but deceased as a result of foul play.

Based on this information, the Sheriff's Office enlisted the assistance of the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Patrol and the State Crime Lab.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence on Highway O, near the intersection of Highway 27, in the town of Manchester.

Human remains were located on the property during the search. Samples of the remains were sent out for positive identification.

During the course of this investigation, six arrests were made:

—Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls, for charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, receiving or possessing a stolen firearm, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

—Savannah R. Pellett, 20, of Black River Falls, for charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, receiving or possessing a stolen firearm, and resisting of obstructing an officer.

—Michael J. Petersen, 34, of Black River Falls, for charges of bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

—Matthew S. Simone, 30, of Hixton, for a probation hold and a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

—Vincent A. Simone, 30, of Black River Falls, for a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

—Star S. Myers, 49, of Black River Falls, for a probation hold.

The death investigation is ongoing.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, Waldera said.