Authorities: Jackson County man fired shot toward wife
May 6—BLACK RIVER FALLS — A man has been arrested for shooting a gun toward his wife at their residence on Fire Tower Road in the Jackson County town of Manchester.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her husband had fired a shot at her while she was leaving their residence.
Deputies learned that Johnathan R. Heller, 36, was still at the residence with the couple's 2-year-old child.
Deputies responded to the residence where Heller was taken into custody without incident.
Heller was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intentionally discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.