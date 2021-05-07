Authorities: Jackson County man fired shot toward wife

May 6—BLACK RIVER FALLS — A man has been arrested for shooting a gun toward his wife at their residence on Fire Tower Road in the Jackson County town of Manchester.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her husband had fired a shot at her while she was leaving their residence.

Deputies learned that Johnathan R. Heller, 36, was still at the residence with the couple's 2-year-old child.

Deputies responded to the residence where Heller was taken into custody without incident.

Heller was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intentionally discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.