Authorities jail man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 is seen at Miami International Airport on in Miami Fla., on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 is seen at Miami International Airport on in Miami Fla., on Saturday, November 6, 2021.


Authorities jailed a man after he jumped out of a plane that was taxiing to a gate at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, The Associated Press reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said on Saturday that Daniel Ramirez was booked into jail on Saturday night on suspicion of trespassing.

Police said Ramirez was a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs, Colo. where he opened a rear gallery door and jumped out of the taxiing plane, according to AP.

Fire department officials said Ramirez entered the airport's fire station where he walked into a room and locked himself inside.

Authorities said responding firefighters were able to get Ramirez to unlock the room, adding he was evaluated and sent to a nearby medical facility to be treated for a lower leg injury, AP reported.

Southwest officials said the plane's captain notified authorities about Ramirez, adding the plane's crew and passengers were able to go to their designated gate.

Ramirez, 30, is facing two felony counts of trespassing in relation to the incident.

Ramirez's family said he was in Colorado for a titling job but wanted to come back home because he feared for his life, sharing he might be schizophrenic due to his family's history with the disorder, AP noted

"I don't want him to be portrayed as some crazy guy that jumped out off the plane. He was running and hiding because he thought somebody was after him," Theresa Padilla, his mother, told ABC affiliate KNXV.

