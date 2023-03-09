Authorities: Johnstown man to stand trial in fentanyl death

Mar. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who later died from a drug overdose, authorities said.

City police Detective Mark Britton filed charges of drug delivery resulting in death, reckless endangerment and drug possession against Ricky Dean Mitchell, 62, who has an address at Town House Towers in the 400 block of Vine Street in downtown Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police, firefighters and 7th Ward EMS personnel were called on Jan. 3 to a Town House Towers apartment for a report of a person in cardiac arrest. They found a woman who was blue and cold to the touch. An autopsy reportedly showed the woman died from acute fentanyl poisoning.

Police said they found Mitchell passed out in a chair in the living room area of the woman's apartment. He allegedly denied using narcotics after he was revived with Narcan. He was allegedly found in possession of two stamp bags, two cellphones and a set of keys with what police described as a "tool" used to ingest narcotics.

In an interview at the Public Safety Building, Mitchell allegedly told police that he gave a "line" of fentanyl to the woman after she told him she was having trouble sleeping. Mitchell said he then returned to his own apartment and tried to call the woman to check on her, but she was not answering her phone, the affidavit said.

Mitchell later called 911 to say the woman was not moving.

Mitchell waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

Mitchell is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $250,000 percentage bond.