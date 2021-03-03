Authorities say kidnapped Tennessee teen may be in Santa Fe
Mar. 2—Authorities from the District Attorney's Office in Hamilton County, Tenn., believe a Chattanooga teen is being held by her father in Santa Fe against her will after her Bible was found last month in a trash can at the Trader Joe's store on West Cordova Road.
The District Attorney's Office says Daphne Westbrook, 17, has been missing since October 2019, when she failed to return home from a visit with her father, John Oliver Westbrook, who is accused of kidnapping her. Her two dogs, Fern and Strawberry, are also missing.
John Westbrook has been traced to local stores in Santa Fe, the District Attorney's Office said. He has been repeatedly buying a singular banana at Walmart and taking out cash, according to Melydia Clewell, the chief of staff for the district attorney in Hamilton County.
Clewell said Westbrook's history as an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology and bitcoin has made it difficult to track his movements.
"We've contacted the INTERPOL crimes against children unit, and it's impossible to trace what he's doing," Clewell said.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding Daphne, her father or their dogs call the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe, 505-428-6926. Tips also can be emailed to FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org or 1stdainvestigations@da.state.nm.us.