Authorities say kidnapped Tennessee teen may be in Santa Fe

Mar. 3—Authorities from the District Attorney's Office in Hamilton County, Tenn., believe a Chattanooga teen who went missing in October 2019 could be in Santa Fe after her Bible was found last month in a trash can at the Trader Joe's store on Cordova Road.

The agency said Daphne Westbrook, 17, failed to return home from a visit with her father, John Oliver Westbrook, who has been charged with kidnapping her. Her two dogs, Fern and Strawberry, also are missing, the agency said in a news released issued Tuesday. Authorities believe Daphne's father is holding her against her will.

John Westbrook has been traced to local stores in Santa Fe, according to the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office. He has repeatedly purchased a single banana at a Walmart store and taken out cash during the sale, said Melydia Clewell, the office's chief of staff.

The agency said in the news release it is working with the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe to find Daphne and help her return home.

Officials from the local agency could not be reached to comment on the case.

Daphne's mother, Rhona Curtsinger, said her daughter's disappearance is something she never expected to happen.

"This is a teenage girl who has vanished from social media, from her friends' lives, from her school, from everyone who knew her and knows her, and we're very scared for her," Curtsinger said.

During the nearly year and a half that she had primary custody of her daughter, Curtsinger said, Daphne "started thriving." She had just gotten her first job, had a healthy social life and planned on getting her associate degree before she disappeared, her mother said.

"She sees life in a way that I can't even explain, but it's beautiful to be around," Curtsinger said. "I'm just scared that she's not OK, and I need her to be."

Clewell said John Westbrook's history as an IT expert specializing in security, blockchain technology and Bitcoin has made it difficult to track his movements.

"We've contacted the Interpol crimes against children unit, and it's impossible to trace what he's doing," Clewell said.

"We know he is earning money contracting with small businesses to do computer security work," the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office said in the news release.

Officials also have confirmed Westbrook spent time in the Pueblo, Colo., area in November and might have taken his daughter to Pueblo or Denver in the past six months.

"I just need to know that my daughter's OK. I would give pretty much anything just to know that," Curtsinger said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daphne, her father or their dogs to call the District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe at 505-428-6926. Tips also can be emailed to FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org or 1stdainvestigations@da.state.nm.us.