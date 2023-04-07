Authorities: Kilo of meth found in backpack after North Carolina man's traffic stop

Apr. 7—Deputies stopping a North Carolina man's truck in Braselton found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine in a backpack, according to authorities.

John Ray Campbell, 50, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was charged with meth trafficking. He was booked Wednesday, April 5, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped Campbell's pickup truck around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Winder Highway and Friendship Road.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the truck had a tag belonging to a different vehicle with no insurance.

Williams said the officers saw open beer containers in the vehicle. After Georgia State Patrol troopers arrived on the scene, Campbell was given a field sobriety test.

The Gastonia man was charged with driving under the influence.

While searching the car, a deputy found a backpack in the truck bed with more than a kilo of meth inside.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $77,000.