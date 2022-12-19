Authorities: Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack

A bartender prepares a drink using a headlamp at a restaurant illuminated by candle lights during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·1 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was targeted by multiple drones in an attack early Monday, local authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's air space and at least 15 of them were shot down.

It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details.

Kyiv region Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said on Telegram that some infrastructure facilities were damaged, as well as private houses, and at least two people were injured.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that explosions were heard in two districts, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi. He said also on Telegram that there were no immediate casualties reported, and that the emergency services are working in the area.

Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure, including in Kyiv, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians.

On Friday, Ukraine’s capital was attacked as part of a massive strike from Russia. Dozens of missiles were launched across the country, triggering widespread power outages.

