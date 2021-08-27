Authorities: Ladysmith teacher made child porn with California girl

Aug. 27—MADISON — A Ladysmith teacher used Zoom sessions with a 13-year-old California girl to create child pornography, authorities say.

McKenzie Johnson, who resigned Tuesday as a teacher at Ladysmith High School, was charged Thursday in federal court in Madison with one count of producing child pornography.

Johnson, 34, was arrested Tuesday at the high school and is in the Rusk County Jail.

Johnson's initial appearance has not been scheduled.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to Fontana, Calif., police on March 30 that she caught her 13-year-old daughter having an online conversation with a man, who was later identified as Johnson.

The girl told police she met Johnson on Omegle.com and had communicated with him for two to three months using her school laptop computer.

Within three weeks, the girl said she and Johnson transitioned to using Zoom and email.

While video chatting, Johnson asked if he could see her breasts and if she would dance for him. The girl said she took off her shirt and danced with him two or three times.

The girl said Johnson also exposed his genitals to her.

Following his arrest, Johnson admitted to creating an alias and communicating with the girl.

Johnson said they would have Zoom sessions where the girl would expose her private areas to the camera.

Johnson said he recorded some of these Zoom sessions with his iPad and that there would be a lot of images and videos of the girl.

Authorities seized Johnson's iPad. They found the images and videos described by Johnson.

Johnson's arrest was the result of an investigation by the state Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Ladysmith school district and the Fontana Police Department in California.

If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. He is also subject to a lifetime period of supervised release.