Authorities launch homicide probe after finding body of Lincolnton man in woods

Lincoln County sheriff’s officers have begun a homicide investigation into the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found in the woods this week.

The victim has been identified as William Buster McCarter, a Lincolnton man who had previously been reported missing.

Sheriffs deputies found McCarter’s body on July 13, after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s office. Two men were training a hunting dog when they saw the unoccupied car in the woods near Smith Farm Road. Officers brought in a trained police dog who quickly located the body, the news release said.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for an autopsy. The medical examiner identified the body as McCarter, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone anyone with information about the incident to contact either them at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.