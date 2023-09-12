Authorities have launched an investigation into WWE star Matt Riddle's allegations that he was sexually assaulted and harassed by a police officer at NYC's JFK Airport

Police have launched a probe into WWE wrestler Matt Riddle's allegations of sexual assault.

Riddle said in a now-deleted post that he was sexually assaulted by an officer at JFK Airport, TMZ reported.

"The incident is under investigation," a Port Authority police spokesperson told Insider.

Police have launched a probe into WWE wrestler Matt Riddle's allegations that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Insider has learned.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department — which has jurisdiction over three major area airports, including JFK — told Insider that "the incident is under investigation" when asked about Riddle's allegations.

The Port Authority police spokesperson would not provide any additional information on the matter.

Riddle, 37, made the claims on Sunday in a now-deleted post on Instagram, according to a screenshot published by TMZ.

The "Original Bro" WWE star did not respond to Insider's requests for comment through Instagram. A talent agency repping Riddle told Insider it does not handle requests for comment.

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I'm nice doesn't mean yes!!! Asshole!!!," read the post from Riddle's Instagram account, the screenshot published by TMZ shows.

The reported post also showed a photo of an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

"Don't know they're Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I'm like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless," the Instagram post added, according to the screenshot.

It continued, "Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I've ever had thanks NYC you're so progressive and accepting!"

In another Sunday Instagram post, which remains up, Riddle shared a selfie with the caption: "Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again."

