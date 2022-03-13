Authorities: Lawrence man beat his mother to death

Mar. 13—MOULTON — A son allegedly beat his mother to death sometime last week during an argument about the man needing a ride to his girlfriend's house and wanting a dog, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, of the Chalybeate Springs community, was found beaten to death on the floor of her bedroom about 9 p.m. Friday as deputies responded to a welfare check. The Sheriff's Office believes Bryant had been dead for roughly two days.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Bryant died from blunt force trauma to the head. He pronounced her dead at 9:34 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office developed her son, Nicholas Drue Scoggin, 34, as a suspect and he was apprehended at a friend's residence along Alabama 20 in Hillsboro at 3 p.m. Saturday. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said when they arrived at the Hillsboro residence, Scoggin fled out the back door on foot, but was quickly captured.

Authorities said the mother and son shared the same home along Lawrence County 230.

Sheriff's Investigator Lee Smith said Scoggin has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. All three of those charges are Class A felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Smith said Scoggin is expected to have an initial hearing by Monday and the murder charge could be upgraded to capital murder.

On Saturday, Scoggin was segregated from the general population in the Lawrence County Jail with no bail set, Covington said.

Covington said during an interview with Scoggin it was learned that the defendant became upset when his mother refused to provide him transportation to his girlfriend's house and that he had recently lost his dog and wanted a new dog, but she wouldn't allow it.

Norwood said Bryant's body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy and it will likely be Tuesday before a preliminary report is received.

Bryant's death marked the second homicide in Lawrence County in a week.

On March 5, David Guess, 51, of Trinity, was beaten, shot and killed by a group of men wanting $1,500 involving catalytic converters, authorities said. Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity, has been charged with murder, abusing a corpse and kidnapping.

The Sheriff's Office said Guess' body was doused in gasoline and severely burned about 2 miles from where the initial incident occurred on Lawrence County 294, where he was found Monday.

