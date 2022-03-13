Authorities: Lawrence man beats mom to death

Mar. 12—MOULTON — A son allegedly beat his mother to death Friday night during an argument about the man needing a ride to his girlfriend's house and wanting a dog, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, of the Chalybeate Springs community, was found beaten to death on the floor of her bedroom about 9 p.m. Friday. Her son Nicholas Drue Scoggin was developed as a suspect and apprehended at a friend's residence along Alabama 20 in Hillsboro.

Investigator Lee Smith said Scoggin, 37, has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. He is in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville and charges could be upgraded to capital murder against Scoggin.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.