Authorities locate abducted 5-year-old Rock Hill girl during traffic stop in NC

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol found an abducted child during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The Rock Hill Police Department told troopers about a 5-year-old girl who had been abducted, and that the abductor could be driving through North Carolina on the way to Virginia. The abduction happened during a “custodial interference incident,” Rock Hill police said.

Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, went to a school and took custody of a minor child in violation of a custody agreement, police said.

Bradshaw’s vehicle was located on Interstate 85 north of the Hillsborough weigh station in Orange County.

Trooper stopped the car and conducted a traffic stop.

The abducted girl was inside the car, along with another child, who had been missing since May.

The children are in the care of Orange County Child Protective Services.

Bradshaw was taken into custody for charges issued by the Rock Hill Police Department for custodial interference.

He was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

We are asking authorities how the second child is involved.

