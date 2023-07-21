Authorities locate man being sought for questioning in shooting death of Topeka infant

Topeka police now know the location of Alfred A. Smith, whom they have been seeking for questioning regarding the shooting death of a 2-month-old boy.

Smith, 29, was taken into custody outside Kansas on criminal charges not related to the July 14 shooting death of Alonzoe Smith, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

"We want to thank the community for their help in spreading information about our attempt to locate Smith," she said.

Alonzoe was fatally shot in the 1000 block of S.W. Mulvane, Nichols said. The case remains under investigation and authorities haven't determined if the death was a homicide.

Are donations being accepted to help cover funeral costs?

Toyana Taylor-Adams, Alonzoe's mother, created a GoFundMe website, in which she said she is accepting donations to pay expenses related to her son's funeral arrangements.

That site received contributions as of Friday morning totaling $2,710. Taylor-Adams' goal is to raise $10,000.

