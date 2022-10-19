Authorities locate man sought in connection with shooting

Oct. 18—Authorities found this morning an injured man sought following an overnight shooting in Kalispell.

Officials announced mid-morning Oct. 18 that the man was in police custody after being located in the East North section of Kalispell about 9:20 a.m. Authorities did not identify the man, but said he was receiving medical care.

Multiple law enforcement agencies launched a search for the man after Kalispell Police officers responded to a disturbance at a home near Sixth Avenue East North about 8:06 p.m., Oct. 17. Officials offered few details about the incident in an initial press release issued early Tuesday morning, but said pepper spray was used inside the home and a resident claimed that one of the individuals involved fled after taking a bullet.

Efforts to track the man down, which included help from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, a Two Bear Air helicopter, K9 team and drones, were initially unsuccessful. Authorities thanked the public for help in locating the man.

Although the disturbance remains under investigation, officials said charges were pending. Investigators believe the incident was targeted and that there is no known threat to the public.

This story has been updated with new information.