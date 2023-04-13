Authorities lock down California Capitol after 'credible threat'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legislators and their staff huddled inside offices for several hours Thursday after police warned of a "credible threat" against the California Capitol from a man police said had fired on a nearby hospital the night before.

The California Highway Patrol said they were searching for the man suspected of firing on a Kaiser Permanente hospital building in the Sacramento suburb of Roseville and had made threats that prompted the lockdown of the Capitol and the postponement of a legislative floor session. No injuries were reported from the shooting, officials said.

Police did not provide details about the threat to the Capitol, which also resulted in the cancelation of two committee hearings.

Earlier, officials directed lawmakers and staff in a memo not to come to the Capitol and for those already there to remain "situationally aware, and report any suspicious activity" to authorities.

Normal activities at the Capitol resumed by noon.