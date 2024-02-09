Authorities look for 1-year-old boy from Houston who went missing Tuesday

Authorities in Harris County are looking for a 1-year-old boy from Houston who went missing Tuesday.

Noah Johnson was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Space Center Boulevard. He is described as a black male who is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and flower print pants and his hair was braided in cornrows.

Kamilah Johnson, 38, is the suspect wanted in the abduction of Noah Johnson, 1. Kamila Johnson was last seen in Houston, TX, according to authorities. Texas Department of Public Safety

The suspect in his abduction is 38-year-old Kamilah Johnson. She is described as a black female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The suspect vehicle is a white 2007 GMC Yukon with the Texas license plate STM7097.

Kamilah Johnson was also last seen in Houston.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 8 at 281-488-4040.