Authorities look for person of interest after shooting in Rancho Tehama

An early-morning shooting in Tehama County sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they are still looking for a person who they believe was at the house where the man was shot.

The victim, who authorities identified as Moises Salcedo, is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.

At this point, investigators do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who shot Salcedo.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, a report came into the Sheriff’s Office about a shooting in the 7220 block of Alpine Drive in Rancho Tehama.

Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Salcedo went to a neighbor’s house after being shot and the neighbor called authorities.

Deputies went to Rancho Tehama and surrounded the house on Alpine Way after finding evidence of a shooting. The Tehama Interagency SWAT team also was called out.

After several hours of making announcements over a PA system with no response, authorities entered the house but did not find anyone inside.

However, authorities are looking for 36-year-old Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez, who Johnston said is a person of interest.

“We are not calling him a suspect because we do not know his role in the shooting, if any,” Johnston said. “We are trying to establish if he’s all right, or what. The information we have is that he and another person fled from the residence shortly after the shooting.”

As of mid-morning Monday, the sheriff’s office had not interviewed Salcedo, who was still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, Johnston said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Tehama sheriff looks for person of interest in Rancho Tehama shooting