Authorities look for police impersonator in Hickory
Police in Hickory are looking for a police impersonator who they say has been spotted at several businesses over the last few weeks.
Investigators released a photo of the man who is claiming to be an NYPD detective. The man appears to have a handgun and police badge in the photo.
Call the Hickory Police Department if you have any information.
