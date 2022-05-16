Authorities look for police impersonator in Hickory

Police in Hickory are looking for a police impersonator who they say has been spotted at several businesses over the last few weeks.

[ALSO READ: Fake cop steals 73-year-old woman’s money]

Investigators released a photo of the man who is claiming to be an NYPD detective. The man appears to have a handgun and police badge in the photo.

Call the Hickory Police Department if you have any information.

(Watch the video below: Cop impersonator pulls over ASU student)