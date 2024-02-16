Authorities looking for 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in southeast Texas

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning in Livingston in southeast Texas.

Authorities are looking for Audrii Cunningham. She was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, is 4 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a camouflage backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.