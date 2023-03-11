Authorities looking for 29-time felon who's been wanted since late January

Mar. 10—Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 46-year-old man who has a nationwide extradition warrant for escaping from Department of Corrections community custody.

Cephas Parham is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest news release.

He's been wanted since Jan. 27. It's unclear where he was last seen or where he may be now.

Parham has at least 29 felony convictions, according to a previous Spokesman-Review story.

People with information on Parham's location are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (800)-222-8477, or visit p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect a reward.