Authorities looking for 46-year-old with multiple felonies

Mar. 10—Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 46-year-old man who has a nationwide extradition warrant for escaping from Department of Corrections community custody.

Cephas Parham is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest news release.

He's been wanted since Jan. 27.

Parham has at least 29 felony convictions, according to a previous Spokesman-Review story.

People with information on Parham's location are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1 (800)-222-8477, or visit p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect a reward.