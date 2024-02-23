Authorities looking to crack down on 'Fast & Furious'-style road rallies in Hillsborough

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has gone to court to ask for the forfeiture of a BMW allegedly used in eluding police from illegal car rallies and street takeovers in Hillsborough.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Somerset County Superior Court, the Prosecutor's Office details the events that led to two charges of second-degree eluding police filed against David Panevsky. Second-degree crimes carry a state prison sentence of five to ten years.

The case has its roots in two instances when police were called to the scene of what authorities call "illegal car rallies/street takeovers."

A street takeover is when a group gathers at an intersection or in a parking lot to show off their vehicles and driving abilities by performing perform "donuts," "burnouts" and other illegal vehicle stunts, much like scenes in the "Fast and Furious" movie series.

In addition, the individuals in the Hillsborough incidents surrounded responding police cars, shined lasers toward officers' eyes, tossed fireworks and prevented police cars from moving, according to court papers.

In one of those events on Sept. 10, 2023 at the intersection of Hillsborough and Willow roads, Panevsky allegedly drove the 2015 BMW M3 to the intersection to perform donuts while surrounded by a crowd, court papers say.

Panevsky then reversed the BMW toward a marked patrol car, stopped within inches of the car's bumper, then performed a burnout and sped away while a large crowd surrounded the patrol car and taunted the driver and other police officers, court papers say.

Because of the crowd, officers were prevented from pursuing the BMW.

A month later, on Oct. 14, Panevsky allegedly used the BMW again to perform donuts at the intersection of Dukes Parkway and Route 206.

And again, court papers say, he backed up the BMW within inches of a marked police car, then performed a burnout and sped away. Again, a crowd surrounded the patrol car and prevented police from pursuing Panevsky.

Court papers say that on social media Panevsky admitted he did a "rollback" on Hillsborough police cars.

In addition to the eluding charges. Panevsky is facing charges of false public alarm, endangering another person and obstruction of law.

In the autumn incidents, court papers say, the BMW was white, but now it has been painted purple.

