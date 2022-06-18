Authorities are looking into how four inmates escaped from FCC's satellite prison camp

The Federal Correctional Complex, a minimum security facility, in Hopewell VA.

PRINCE GEORGE — Authorities at the Federal Correctional Complex say four inmates escaped overnight from the facility’s satellite camp in Hopewell.

A news release from the FCC, a minimum security facility that currently houses 185 male offenders, said the four men walked away around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The release did not say why the inmates were at the camp.

The four men are identified as Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, and Kareem Allen Shaw.

Four inmates escaped the FCC Saturday morning.

Branch is a 41-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’8 tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to a 13 year, 2 month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Graham is a 44-year-old black male with brown eyes, is 6’2 tall, and weighs approximately 245 pounds. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to an aggregate 12 year sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine and 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Willis is a 30-year-old black male with brown eyes, is 6’2 tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Willis was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to a 18 year sentence for Possessing and Concealing a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Shaw is a 46-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’8 tall, and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He was sentenced in the Western District of Virginia to a 16-year, 4-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Measurable Quantity of Heroin.

An internal investigation has been initiated. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545-8501.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

Joyce Chu, an award-winning investigative journalist, is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her with comments, concerns, or story-tips at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

