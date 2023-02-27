Authorities looking for inmate who walked away from Atwater prison camp

A search is on for an inmate who walked away from the Atwater federal prison Monday, according to federal officials.

Around midnight, 42-year-old inmate Jose G. Garibay was discovered missing from a satellite camp near the U.S. Penitentiary Atwater, according to a USP Atwater news release. Garibay is said to be 5-feet-6-inches tall weighing about 170 pounds. Authorities described him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the satellite camp is a minimum security facility which houses 105 male offenders.

According to the release, law enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified. Authorities said an internal investigation has been initiated. Garibay was in custody after receiving a 40-month sentence for a supervised release violation of a 131-month sentence on conspiracy to distribute, intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and aiding and abetting, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Garibay is asked to contact the Marshals Service at 800-336-0102.