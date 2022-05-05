Authorities looking for man who robbed Merced ice cream shop at gunpoint, police say

Authorities are looking for a man who they say robbed a Merced business at gunpoint on Wednesday.

At about 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Frozen World, located at 767 East Yosemite Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The arriving officers learned that a man had entered the ice cream shop and demanded money, police said. He pulled out a handgun, which caused the shop clerk to hand over money and place it into a bag the man brought with him, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. Authorities said about $500 was stolen from the business. After the robbery, the man fled from the scene on foot in a northwest direction through the parking lot toward a nearby church, they said.

The man was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a COVID-style mask during the robbery, which was captured on video surveillance, according to the release. No injuries to employees or customers were reported. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.