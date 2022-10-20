Authorities looking for man suspected in homicides in Golden Valley and Las Vegas

Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to two homicides — one in Las Vegas and another in Golden Valley.

Hunter McGuire, 26, is suspected of a Golden Valley homicide that occurred sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is also looking for McGuire. He is suspected of shooting and killing a woman on Monday at a home in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said the woman was found after calls about a shooting, and they believe the woman and a male acquaintance who temporarily living with her, later identified as McGuire, got into a fight. McGuire shot the woman and fled the area after the shooting, police said.

He was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A, according to the Sheriff's Office.

McGuire is known to frequent Las Vegas and Kingman, Las Vegas police said. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If someone sees him, they should call 911, according to Las Vegas police.

Mohave Silent Witness offered a reward of up to $4,000 for any information leading to McGuire's arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call their toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040191.

