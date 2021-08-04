Authorities looking for missing Tupelo woman

Aug. 3—TUPELO — Police and family looking for missing 41-year-old Tupelo woman.

The family of Celeste Morris said she left 1505 North Green Street about four weeks ago with an unknown person in a tan Ford Crown Victoria.

The family described her as being approximately 5' 5" tall and weighting 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The family also reported that Morris is Schizophrenic and she stopped taking her medications prior to disappearing.

Anyone with information about Morris or her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement, the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or 911.

william.moore@djournal.com