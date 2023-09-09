Authorities looking for pickup truck driver who crashed in Raymond and fled

Sep. 9—The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a driver who apparently fled after a crash where the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

Sheriff's deputies responded to 73 Brown Road in Raymond early Thursday for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

First responders found that a Chevy Silverado had left the road, collided with an embankment, flipped onto its roof, caught fire and become fully engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff's office.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. The Brown Road was closed for several hours.

No one was found in the vehicle, but officials said their investigation revealed someone may have been injured in the crash.

The sheriff's office suspects that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was picked up by a someone who was uninvolved in the crash.

Speed and alcohol appear to have factored into the crash, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 207-774-1444 or 207-893-2810.