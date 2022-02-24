Authorities looking for serial bank robber

Feb. 23—The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man they suspect has robbed six banks since September.

The latest robbery occurred Wednesday, a little before noon at the Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming near Indian School NE. An FBI spokesman said the suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and received an undisclosed sum.

"Somebody knows who this serial bank robber is, and it's time to contact us right now. Let's put an end to this one-man crime wave before someone gets hurt," said Raul Bujanda, the Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division.

The same man is suspected of robbing the Enterprise Bank & Trust on the Pan American Freeway near Ellison NE on Tuesday, the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo near Menaul NE in February and in January, the Bank of the West on San Mateo near Montomery NE in late January and the Sandia Federal Credit Union on Candelaria and Wyoming in September.

He is described as white, in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a black leather jacket, a dark shirt, blue jeans and a disposable medical mask.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips: Anyone with information about the robberies can contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or tips.fbi.gov or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.