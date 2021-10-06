Authorities looking for two missing girls

Oct. 5—TUPELO — Lee County authorities are asking for the public's help to find two missing girls.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified Sept. 28 that two juvenile females that had run away from Faith Haven, a Tupelo-based home for children. Patrol deputies responded and searched the area in an attempt to locate the juveniles.

Officials say Yasmine Shamblin, 15, of Union County; and Shira McShan, 15, of Lauderdale County; left the property around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 28 and have not returned.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division is trying to locate both juveniles. If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-841-9041 or call 911 to report the information.

