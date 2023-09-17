Authorities looking into whether car seen on surveillance video has connection to LASD deputy’s death

Police are investigating security footage that may provide information on the suspect or suspects responsible for the ambush murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Deputy Clinkunbroomer was found unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in his squad car near the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q around 6 p.m. Saturday by a civilian who noticed his car sitting in the street.

He was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries. A large procession made its way from Lancaster to the Coroner’s office in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning to honor the fallen deputy, who got engaged to his fiancée just four days before his death.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect description has been released, but video obtained by KTLA is now being looked at by LASD as part of their investigation.

Surveillance footage shows a dark-colored vehicle drive up next to Clinkunbroomer’s patrol unit on the street, stop briefly next to it and speed away.

When the dark-colored vehicle drives off, Clinkunbroomer’s squad car stays in the same position.

It is not confirmed whether the car that pulled up next to Clinkunbroomer is connected to his murder or not.

